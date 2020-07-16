Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Community Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a report released on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). First Community had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Community by 15.8% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 363,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Community by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in First Community by 9.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 128,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $28,139,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.