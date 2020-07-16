IAC/InterActiveCorp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

IAC stock opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.57 and its 200 day moving average is $227.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $130.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after buying an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $116,874,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after buying an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 104.2% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 812,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,538,000 after buying an additional 414,278 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

