Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,201,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,368,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,875 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 982,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.