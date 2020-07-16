SVB Leerink Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

GWPH opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,100 shares of company stock worth $7,732,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

