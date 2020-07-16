Imperial Capital Weighs in on PDC Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Imperial Capital upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the energy producer will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.88. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

