William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a report released on Monday, July 13th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.75. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,524,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,231,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 585,053 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 226,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.