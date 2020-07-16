$143.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $143.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $150.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $553.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $566.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $656.32 million, with estimates ranging from $588.40 million to $722.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $138.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $706.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cohu by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

