Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LYB)

Jul 16th, 2020

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,848,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

