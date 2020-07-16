Shaw Communications’ (SJR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

