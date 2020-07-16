Shaw Communications’ (SJR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shaw Communications’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins
Shaw Communications’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst
Calibre Mining Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Calibre Mining Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
B2Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
B2Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Lifted by National Bank Financial
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Lifted by National Bank Financial
Trex Company Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Trex Company Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report