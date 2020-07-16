Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Decreased by Analyst

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $549.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

