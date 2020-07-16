Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

CXB stock opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$1.69.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$79.69 million during the quarter.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

