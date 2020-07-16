B2Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Haywood Securities upped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

B2Gold stock opened at C$8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$7,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$11,743,237.60. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$406,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,078.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,250.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

