Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$326.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 236.29%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

