Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

TREX opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

