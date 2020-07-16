Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Raised by Analyst

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Zynex has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.01 million, a P/E ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 8.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

