Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.01. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

