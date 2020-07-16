Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) Issued By Pi Financial

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celestica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

TSE CLS opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

