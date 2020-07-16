Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Royalty Pharma PLC Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

RPRX opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,534,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 13.7% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown University owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

