Wayfair Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Wayfair in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.03.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $230.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $50,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $2,201,312.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,736,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,260 shares of company stock worth $15,222,595. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

