UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. ADO Properties has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

