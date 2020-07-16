UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF)

ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. ADO Properties has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.
ADO Properties Company Profile
