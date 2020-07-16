Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sealed Air Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SEE opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

