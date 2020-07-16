Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxart Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report released on Sunday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $13,125,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,498,487 shares of company stock worth $289,795,963. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.