Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $14.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

