Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) Issued By Desjardins

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate’s FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Granite Real Estate has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

