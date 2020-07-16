Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

TRGP opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Targa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

