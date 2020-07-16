Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.58.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

