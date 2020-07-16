AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce sales of $492.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.86 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $438.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $35.37 on Thursday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

