SunTrust Banks Comments on Venator Materials PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Venator Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

