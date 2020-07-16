Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Issued By Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $30.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $16.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $21.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $19.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $20.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $21.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $82.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$530.00 to C$580.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

FFH stock opened at C$415.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$415.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$479.27. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$637.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.05.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($63.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($68.38) by C$4.78. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

