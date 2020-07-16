Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $535.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $459.13.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.52 and a 200-day moving average of $393.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,550 shares of company stock worth $94,123,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

