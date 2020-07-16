Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $420.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $459.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.52 and a 200-day moving average of $393.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,550 shares of company stock worth $94,123,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

