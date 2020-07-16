W W Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect W W Grainger to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W W Grainger to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $327.59 on Thursday. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.79.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

