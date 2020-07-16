Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

