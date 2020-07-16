First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First American Financial stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

