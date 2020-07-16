First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First American Financial stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.06.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
