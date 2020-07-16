Kimberly Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.28 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

