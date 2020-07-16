West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $16.59 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $87,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,512 shares in the company, valued at $607,066.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,973.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,779 shares of company stock worth $381,444. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

