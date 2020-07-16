Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LUV opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Earnings History for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

W W Grainger Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
W W Grainger Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Cenovus Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Cenovus Energy Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
First American Financial Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
First American Financial Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Kimberly Clark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Kimberly Clark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
West Bancorporation Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
West Bancorporation Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Southwest Airlines to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Southwest Airlines to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report