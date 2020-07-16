Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.