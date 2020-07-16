AT&T (T) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AT&T stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

