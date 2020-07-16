Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.10-1.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance at approx $1.10 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Earnings History for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

