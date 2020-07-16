CMS Energy (CMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.64-2.68 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

