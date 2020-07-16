Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.68.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Earnings History for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

