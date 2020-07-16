People’s United Financial (PBCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect People’s United Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBCT stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

