Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

