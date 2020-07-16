Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RS stock opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

