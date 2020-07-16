Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 349 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

