Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $491,000 Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 24.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.