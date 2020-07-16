Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $498,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $281.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

