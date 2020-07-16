Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,753 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,415,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after purchasing an additional 926,621 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,092,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

