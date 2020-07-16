Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $115,660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,780,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 227,140 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 319,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 180,354 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,857,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58.

