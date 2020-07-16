Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $515,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.45.

NYSE:BLK opened at $561.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.96 and a 200 day moving average of $503.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

